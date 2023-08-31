After Hindenburg, another group slams Adani

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Months after US-based short seller Hindenburg raised questions about its business dealings, India's Adani group is once again in the line of fire. This time, a non-profit media organisation, said that the business partners of the Adani family used 'opaque' funds to invest in its stocks.

