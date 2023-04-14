After Google and Microsoft, Amazon AWS joins generative AI race

Amazon has announced technology geared at its cloud users as well as a marketplace for AI tools from other companies. Amazon is joining well-known competitors like Microsoft and Google in the fight to gain an advantage in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) space. The Amazon Web Services (AWS) division of the multinational e-commerce company revealed two of its own large-language models. One of these two models is intended to produce text, and the other one might, among other things, enable online search personalization.