Aditya-L1: Mission to carry seven payloads to study the sun

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
India is now heading for the sun, days after its successful journey to the moon. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft will be launched on September 2 in an effort to investigate the sun and its impact on space weather, according to the Indian Space Research Organization.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos