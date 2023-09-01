Adani group loses over $4 billion in market value in one day

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
India's Adani group faced significant losses on Thursday, after a report by non-profit media organisation labelled fresh allegations against the business empire. Adani group's overall market value fell by over 4 billion dollars in a single day of trading.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos