A test of humanity: Saving animals in flood-hit north India
As New Delhi continues to battle flood after water spilt from swollen Yamuna River, volunteers were seen rescuing animals that were stranded in floods. Even in Manali, volunteers from #ManaliStrays rushed to rescue the voiceless creatures trapped amid swollen Beas. In Agra-the water levels of Yamuna also surged to a staggering 495.8 feet - enveloping the compound walls of the iconic Taj Mahal. The rare event has raised concerns about a threat to the 17th-century masterpiece crafted from white marble.