A slice of paradise: Australia’s Phillip Island | WION Traveller

Welcome to the land down under! In this episode of our travel show, we take you on a journey through the stunning region of Victoria, Australia. We start our adventure on the picturesque Phillip Island, where we explore the breathtaking natural beauty of this island paradise. For those seeking an adrenaline rush, we take to the skies with Phillip Island Helicopters. From above, we get a bird's eye view of the island's spectacular coastline and rolling hills. But the adventure doesn't end there! We visit the historic Churchill Island, where we learn about the fascinating history of the island and its early settlers, as well as experience traditional farming activities such as sheep shearing and cow milking. We visit Seal Rocks, where we encounter some of the most adorable ocean creatures, making for a truly unforgettable experience. As the sun sets, we go to the world-renowned Penguin Parade. Here, we witness hundreds of little penguins waddling ashore after a long day of fishing in the ocean. The sight of these cute little creatures is sure to warm your heart. Victoria's Phillip Island has something for everyone with its natural beauty, wildlife encounters, delicious cuisine, and rich history. Join us on this unforgettable journey through this stunning region and discover why it's a must-visit destination in Australia.