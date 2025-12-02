LOGIN
  3I/Atlas: Heat Maps Reveal Atlas Acting Strangely

3I/Atlas: Heat Maps Reveal Atlas Acting Strangely

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 02, 2025, 23:17 IST | Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 23:17 IST
New heat-map observations of interstellar object 3I/Atlas reveal unusual thermal patterns suggesting the body may be rotating irregularly or experiencing unexpected outgassing behaviour.

