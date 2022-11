26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: 14 years after, victims still remember the horror

India is marking 14 years since the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai. The attacks were carried out by 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. At least 166 people lost their lives in the incident. The terrorists targeted multiple places in the attacks including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Taj and Trident hotels, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe and Cama Hospital.