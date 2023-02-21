2023 MG Hector Review: Have more features & technology made this SUV better?

The 2023 MG Hector has received its first major update since its 2019 launch. As part of the changes, the facelift model gets refreshed styling, an improved cabin, ADAS features (for the first time) and what can only be described as India's largest infotainment tablet on a mass-market car - a massive 14-inch HD portrait-style touchscreen! However, there are no mechanical updates. So, with the same powertrain options but plenty of new tech, does the 2023 Hector do enough to still be a relevant option in its segment? We find out in our first-drive review.