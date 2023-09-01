2021 US Capitol Riots: 1100 criminally charged for attacks

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Two former leaders of the far-right group Proud Boys have been given hefty prison sentences for their role in the US capital Riots of 2021. Joe Biggs a US Army veteran from Florida has been sentenced to 17 years in prison and Zachary Rehl leader of the Philadelphia Proud Boys arm got 15 years in prison.

