150,000 march in Taiwan to celebrate LGBTQ+ equality

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Display of diversity at Asia's largest Pride Parade 150,000 attendees marched through Taipei in rainbow-coloured attire in celebration of LBGTQ+ equality. Remember Taiwan legalized same-sex marriage in 2019 and was the first to do so in Asia.

