LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
US Election
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
12th anniversary of Mumbai 26/11 attack: Remembering the real heroes
Nov 26, 2020, 04.00 PM(IST)
View in App
Follow Us
On the 12th anniversary of the deadly attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, at least 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan reached the city by sea and opened fire indiscriminately.
Read in App