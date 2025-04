Donald Trump marks his first 100 days in his second term with a massive rally in Michigan, hailing it as 'the most successful in history.' Trump calls his presidency 'a revolution of common sense' and slams Democrats as lacking confidence. US President Donald Trump began a second term at the Oval Office at a very fast pace from reshaping America's ties with Russia to declaring a trade war with China the world is feeling the impact of US president's 100 days in the White House. Watch this for more details!