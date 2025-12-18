LOGIN
1,000 crore pan-India scam led a trail to Chinese nationals. How was it uncovered?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 17:04 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 17:04 IST
CBI files Chargesheet against 30 including Two Chinese Nationals in Multi Crore Cyber Investment Fraud Case. Watch this report for more details!

