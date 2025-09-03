/ Xi warns the world: "Won't be intimidated by bullies" | Putin, Kim attend V-day parade

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that China will never be intimidated by bullies during a powerful address at the nation’s Military Day Parade. Standing alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Xi emphasized unity among nations and urged the world to prevent the recurrence of historical tragedies. The high-profile parade, held in Beijing, showcased China's military might — including next-gen weapons and strategic missile systems — and drew attendance from over 20 world leaders, signaling deepening alliances amid growing geopolitical tensions.