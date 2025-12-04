/'America Welcomes A New G20': Marco Rubio Slams Africa's G20 Presidency

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveils America’s 2026-era vision for the G20 with a hard message: as the U.S. assumes the presidency, it is excluding South Africa — despite its 2025 leadership — and welcoming Poland instead. He argues South Africa’s “politics of grievance,” economic mis-management and regulatory burdens disqualify it. This video details what Rubio calls the “New G20,” its priorities around energy, tech and deregulation, and what this shake-up means for global geopolitics and Africa’s role on the world stage.