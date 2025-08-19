/Zelensky gifted Trump a golf club in Oval Office? Here's what US president gave in return

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gifted a special golf course to US President Donald Trump during his meeting in the Oval Office on August 18. The golf course holds significance as it belonged to a wounded serviceman during his visit to Washington this week, Kyiv said. The American president is fond of golf nd even owns multiple golf courses. He accepted Zelensky's gift and gave the symbolic keys to the White House in return.

"The president of Ukraine presented the president of the United States with a golf club,” Zelenskyy’s office said. The club belonged to Kostiantyn Kartavtsev, a soldier who “had lost a leg in the first months of Russia’s full-scale invasion while saving his brothers-in-arms”, it added. Zelenskyy also showed Trump a video of Kartavtsev.

After this, the Ukrainian veteran organisation United by Golf published a video of Trump holding the club and thanking Kartavtsev.

“I just watched your swing. I know a lot about golf and your swing is great,” Trump said.