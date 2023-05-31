World No Tobacco Day 2023: Historical significance, theme and use of Tobacco in India

World No Tobacco Day 2023: Every year on May 31, the day is observed as World No Tobacco Day to inform the public of the harmful effects of tobacco. The day is observed annually by World Health Organisation (WHO) in its fight against the use of tobacco, and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living in order to protect future generations.

As per WHO, this day is also to raise awareness about alternative crop production and marketing opportunities for tobacco farmers and encourage them to grow other nutritious and more sustainable crops. The day also aims to expose the tobacco industry’s efforts to interfere to substitute tobacco growing with sustainable crops. World No Tobacco Day 2023: History and Significance In 1987, the World Health Organisation adopted the resolution for the creation of a global observance day dedicated to the control of tobacco use. The first World No Tobacco Day was observed on May 31, 1988. The theme of the inaugural year was, ‘Tobacco or Health: Choose Health’.

The use of tobacco and its harmful effects lead to more than 8 million deaths every year worldwide, as per WHO. Out of these 8 million deaths, 1.2 million result from non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke. World No Tobacco Day 2023: Theme Every year, the day is observed with a different theme in order to raise awareness of distinct issues related to tobacco use. This year, the theme for World Tobacco Day is ‘We need food, not tobacco’. Last year, the focus of the day was, ‘Tobacco: Threat to our environment.’ World No Tobacco Day 2023: Tobacco use in India Tobacco use is a major risk factor for many chronic diseases, including cancer, lung disease, cardiovascular disease and stroke. It is one of the major causes of death and disease in India and accounts for nearly 1.35 million deaths every year. India is also the second largest consumer and producer of tobacco.

According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey India 2016-17, about 267 million adults (15 years and above) in India consume tobacco. The most common form of tobacco use in India is smokeless tobacco and commonly used products are khaini, gutkha, betel quid with tobacco and zarda. Smoking forms of tobacco used are bidi, cigarette and hookah.



