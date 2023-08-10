Who is Luke Valentine? 'Big Brother' removes 30-year-old contestant after using racial slur
Luke Valentine, a contestant of the 25th season of Big Brother, was removed from the Reality show over his racial slur, here's what happened:
Luke Valentine, a contestant of the 25th season of Big Brother has been removed from the reality TV show for using racial slur (N-word) in Tuesday's episode. Following a massive uproar online over the incident, the CBS network issued a statement assuring Luke's removal with immediate effect emphasising its "zero-tolerance policy" regarding racism.
The network said, "Luke violated the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct, and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show."
🚨SPOILER ALERT🚨— The Big Brother Insider (@TheBBInsider) August 9, 2023
Houseguests Luke Valentine is being removed from the game after using a racial slur during a conversation with Jared, Cory, and Hisam. #BB25 #BigBrother25
Here is the statement from CBS and Production:
“Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there…
Here's everything you need to know about Luke and what exactly did he say that led to his exit:
Who is Luke Valentine?
Luke Valentine is a 30-year-old illustrator from Florida, United States, making him one of the older houseguests on the show. He creates a webcomic called Spaltterbrain and has a huge following online as an artist, where he is responsible for all the content and branding.
Luke entered the show describing himself as an "airhead" and a "starving artist," with all confidence in winning the game. A video clip was shared on Instagram on August 5 with him saying, "I know I’m going to win ‘Big Brother’ because I got the hunger to win at all costs."
The long-running reality show follows the lives of different people living together in a house with cameras and microphones capturing every moment. In the end, one person wins the show and gets a cash prize of $750,000.
What did Luke exactly said?
In the clip, Luke used the 'N-word' while he was in a room with Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli and Jared Fields. He said, "I'm in the f---ing cheese room, n----." He took a pause and thought about what he said and tried covering up his word by replacing the "N-word" with "dude."
His casual attitude led to a huge uproar on the internet with an ex-contestant urging for his removal.
Andy Herren, winner of season 15 on Twitter now called X said, "Production should remove Luke. Set an example. Show current and future players that language like that will not be tolerated. #BB25."
Production should remove Luke. Set an example. Show current and future players that language like that will not be tolerated. #BB25— Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) August 9, 2023
(With inputs from agencies)
