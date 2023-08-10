Who is Luke Valentine? 'Big Brother' removes 30-year-old contestant after using racial slur

Luke Valentine, a contestant of the 25th season of Big Brother has been removed from the reality TV show for using racial slur (N-word) in Tuesday's episode. Following a massive uproar online over the incident, the CBS network issued a statement assuring Luke's removal with immediate effect emphasising its "zero-tolerance policy" regarding racism.

The network said, "Luke violated the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct, and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show."

Here's everything you need to know about Luke and what exactly did he say that led to his exit:

Who is Luke Valentine?

Luke Valentine is a 30-year-old illustrator from Florida, United States, making him one of the older houseguests on the show. He creates a webcomic called Spaltterbrain and has a huge following online as an artist, where he is responsible for all the content and branding.

Luke entered the show describing himself as an "airhead" and a "starving artist," with all confidence in winning the game. A video clip was shared on Instagram on August 5 with him saying, "I know I’m going to win ‘Big Brother’ because I got the hunger to win at all costs."

The long-running reality show follows the lives of different people living together in a house with cameras and microphones capturing every moment. In the end, one person wins the show and gets a cash prize of $750,000.

What did Luke exactly said?

In the clip, Luke used the 'N-word' while he was in a room with Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli and Jared Fields. He said, "I'm in the f---ing cheese room, n----." He took a pause and thought about what he said and tried covering up his word by replacing the "N-word" with "dude."

His casual attitude led to a huge uproar on the internet with an ex-contestant urging for his removal.

Andy Herren, winner of season 15 on Twitter now called X said, "Production should remove Luke. Set an example. Show current and future players that language like that will not be tolerated. #BB25."

