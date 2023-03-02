Welsh island 'Ynys Enlli' gets awarded for its ultra-low light pollution, a perfect setting for stargazers

Bardsey Island, also known popularly by the name of Ynys Enlli, off the Welsh coast, has become the first sanctuary in Europe to be awarded International Dark Sky Sanctuary certification. The award is extended to those sanctuaries that have an "exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights."

Presently, the island has only two Permanent Residents, Mari Huws, 30, and her partner Emyr Owen, 36.

"We're chuffed -- it's momentous for the island," Huws said. The couple is super excited with the recognition given to the island where they have been living for four years now.

The award gets the island recognition for being a perfect spot to stargaze as the skies get super clear under ultra-low light pollution. The island now joins the list of 17 such spots which received the designation for their amazing stargazing experience.

Dark skies are usually situated in a very remote location and have a few nearby threats to the quality of its dark night skies. The sanctuary designation is given in a bid to increase the awareness of these fragile sites and promote their long-term conservation.

Caroline Jones, administrator for the Bardsey Island Trust said that the award has put "Ynys Enlli on the map." "Now the secret's out, people just want to know more."

Now many stargazers are planning to flock to the tiny island with their telescopes.

The sheer darkness on the island, which is a perfect setting for any stargazer, comes as a mountain on the island serves as an effective barrier that blocks much of the light reaching the mainland.

The closest major light pollution comes from Dublin which is over 70 miles across the Irish Sea. As far as the history of the island is considered, the island is known to be of 20,000 saints.

Celtic and Christian monasteries were established on the island in the sixth Century and as per the evidence, it was inhabited from as early as the Bronze age. The tiny island is today is a home to a small community who work the land and fish from the island.



