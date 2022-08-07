WATCH | Viral video: Three courageous boys fend off giant python to rescue their pet dog

There are numerous instances of people putting their lives in danger for their pets. Like these youngsters, who risked their lives for their pet dog; their devotion knows no bounds. In a terrifying video that has gone viral online, three courageous young boys successfully repelled a huge python to save their pet. The lads heroically fought the reptile off and managed to save their pet, however, the exact location of the incident remains unknown.

The caption of the post reads, "This video of three young boys fighting off a snake to save their pet dog is a symbol of pure love & bravery."

The video which is now viral was posted on Instagram. In the brief video, three young boys are seen fighting against a large python that had wrapped itself around their pet dog's torso. To get the snake to leave, they used sticks. Instantaneously, one of the youngsters grabbed the snake by the head and began removing it from the dog. The other two boys also assisted him. They fought to remove the dog from the snake's hold for a time before succeeding.

The video appears to show the dog escaping unscathed. After being posted online, the video garnered over 2 lakh views. Internet users shared their admiration for the boys' bravery in the comments section.

