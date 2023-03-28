School teacher's embarrassing remark 'she has passed away' on student's report card shocks internet

Do you all also remember receiving a remark on your report card after exams? Both the child and parents are very keen to know what they have to say about the student. Here's an instance where a teacher's remark is going viral in which she has written "she has passed away" on the result term paper. The result stands back to 20919, where an unnamed student scored good marks in the class. The report card also showed that the student secured the seventh position in the class.

The image on Twitter was shared by Anant Bhan where his caption reads, "Oh, lord." Till now, his post has recieved some 3,181 views with 31 likes and 5 retweets.

He mentioned that the picture has been sourced from Facebook but did not mention any further details. However, one of the subjects in the report card was Chichewa which is the official language of Malawi in Africa. Other mentioned subjects are English, Social, Life Skills, Arts, Mathematics, Agriculture, and BK/RE.

Reacting to the post, users heavily criticised the teacher.

One user said, "This seems far worse than "passed out", that other usage for having graduated." Anant replied to the comment, which read, "Very gaseous, that one."

Another user said, "Not sure about authenticity. There is no school, teacher name and signature. May be manufactured for publicity."

A user on the other hand tried stating the logic behind the remark. The comment read, "May SHE who has passed away be blessed by almighty in her very being here & now with a long healthy happy & prosperous life.!!"