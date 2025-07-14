/Saina Nehwal announces divorce with husband Parupalli Kashyap: Love marriage ending after 7 years. All you need to know

Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal sent a shockwave to the entire country and sporting world after she announced her separation from husband, Parupalli Kashyap, on Sunday (July 13), bringing an end to their love marriage of nearly seven years. Nehwal shared the news of her separation in an emotional post on social media, announcing the mutual decision to go their separate ways. In addition, Parupalli Kashyap is also a top former shuttler who made a significant contribution to Indian Badminton.

"Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time," Saina Nehwal wrote on Instagram.

How Saina Nehwal's love marriage journey begins?

The love journey of Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap began on the badminton courts, where their shared passion for the sport helped them blossom their relationship. After dating for a decade, the couple tied the knot almost seven years ago on 14 Dec 2018, in a private ceremony. Later, the transition of Kashyap from a player to Saina’s coach helped her husband develop deep trust and mutual respect, making their relationship unique.

The role of Kashyap as Saina’s coach played a key role after 2016, during her injuries, when it began to take a toll on her career. He was often discovered helping her on the courtside, along with advice and emotional support during domestic tournaments and international qualifiers. Kashyap's support helped Saina to achieve her milestone in 2019 when she defeated an in-form PV Sindhu at the National Championships.

Saina Nehwal's badminton career

Saina Nehwal made her name in Indian sports history by becoming the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, claiming bronze at the 2012 London Olympics. She won a gold and a silver medal at the World Championships, three Commonwealth Games gold medals (women’s singles in 2010 and 2018, and the mixed team event in 2010), along with two bronze medals from the Asian Games (2014 and 2018).

In 2015, she made another landmark achievement by becoming the first Indian woman to attain the world No. 1 badminton ranking. In recent years, however, her performance declined, and she played her final professional match in June 2023. Although she hasn't formally announced retirement, her priorities have moved away from active competition.

Who Is Parupalli Kashyap?

Born on September 8, 1986, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Parupalli Kashyap began his sports journey as a badminton player at a young age. He later honed his skills under the guidance of Pullela Gopichand at the famed Gopichand Academy, and created history by clinching gold in men’s singles at the Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Indian male shuttler since Syed Modi in 1982 to win that title.