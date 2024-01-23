‘Revision needed,’ Elon Musk throws weight behind India’s bid for permanent seat at UNSC

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and the ‘Chief Troll Officer’ at X, has supported India’s bid to have a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Musk said in a post that it was absurd the most populous country on the planet is not fairly represented at the UN body. He added that Africa should also have a collective seat at the UN.

Earlier, in a post on X, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also made an appeal to the P5 nations to implement reforms at the elite table. As of now, the P5 or five permanent members—Russia, the UK, China, France, and the United States—hold veto power over any substantial resolution. How can we accept that Africa still lacks a single Permanent Member in the Security Council?



Institutions must reflect today’s world, not that of 80 years ago.



Institutions must reflect today's world, not that of 80 years ago.

September's Summit of the Future will be an opportunity to consider global governance reforms & re-build trust. "Institutions must reflect today's world, not that of 80 years ago. September's Summit of the Future will be an opportunity to consider global governance reforms & rebuild trust," Guterres posted on X, asking why Africa still lacks a permanent membership.

India, the world's most populous nation and fifth-largest economy, has on several occasions voiced its frustration with the lack of progress in reforming the UNSC.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year said that it was important for multilateral institutions to change with time to maintain their relevance.

"Today’s world is a multipolar world where institutions are extremely important for a rules-based order that is fair and sensitive to all concerns. However, institutions can retain relevance only when they change with the times," the prime minister had said in an August 2023 interview.

"A mid-20th century approach cannot serve the world in the 21st century. So, our international institutions need to recognise changing realities, expand their decision-making forums, relook at their priorities and ensure representation of voices that matter," the PM had added.