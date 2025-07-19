/Meet Pete DeJoy, Astronomer employee serving as CEO amid Andy Byron's leave over 'kiss cam' row

Astronomer, a US-based software company, informed on Saturday that Pete DeJoy, the cofounder and chief product officer of the Cincinnati firm, is serving as the interim CEO since Andy Byron has been placed on leave over the 'kiss cam' controversy during a Coldplay concert. Byron was seen on the 'Kiss Cam' hugging the firm's HR head, fueling allegations of an extramarital affair between them.

"Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO, given that Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days," the firm said.

The viral clip shows Coldplay frontman Chris Martin unintentionally putting a spotlight on a man and woman, who were seen on the jumbotron, standing draped in each other's arms.The man and woman were identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot.

Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple resides in New York. The company has initiated a formal investigation into the row.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly. Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event, and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement; reports saying otherwise are all incorrect," the firm said in a statement.

Who is Pete DeJoy?

Pete DeJoy, according to his LinkedIn profile, is based in New York's Brooklyn. He has been working at Astronomer for eight years. He has been serving as the firm's chief product officer for six months. Before that, he was SVP of product. He has a Bachelor's degree in chemistry and physics from Bowdoin College.