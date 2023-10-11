Your favourite beer might not taste the same in the coming years. Thanks to climate change

Climate Change is dangerous, and this unfortunately is old news. Many of us care and try to incorporate so-called "green" or sustainable practices into our lives. Many continue to rebuff the climate change.

Whether you're part of the former group or the latter, this piece of information will interest and maybe even sadden you. Recent research has found that climate change will affect beer, making it expensive and potentially change the taste. Here's all you need to know.

Losing the taste

You may be wondering how can climate change affect the taste of beer.

Beer is the third-most popular drink after water and tea. The globally popular alcoholic drink gets its distinctive taste and smell from hops, a flower, whose quantity and quantity will be affected by climate change, reports The Guardian.

A study published in the journal Nature Communications predicts that until and unless farmers adapt to hotter and drier weather, hop yields in Europe's growing regions will fall by around 4 to 18 per cent by 2050. It also forecasts that the alpha acids in hops — responsible for the taste — will fall by 20-31 per cent.

Study co-author Miroslav Trnka, a scientist at the Global Change Research Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences, says: "Beer drinkers will definitely see the climate change, either in the price tag or the quality."

"That seems to be inevitable from our data," says Trnka, adding that "across the pubs of Europe, the most frequent debate except weather and politics is about the … beer".

Climate Change is not gender-neutral

As per the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), climate change, though harmful for everyone, affects people disproportionately.

Its report — the first to examine climate change and how it refers to reproductive health, found that only a third of the nations recognise the disproportionate impact of the climate crisis on women and girls.

Research by UNFPA and Queen Mary University of London released on Tuesday found that of the 119 countries with published national plans on tackling the climate crisis, only 38 include access to contraception, and maternal and newborn health services and just 15 make any reference to violence against women.

"Climate is setting us back on the fight to gender equality. Our point would be to make sure that climate policy recognises the differential impact on women and takes it into account in the design of policy," said study co-author, UNFPA adviser on population and development Angela Baschieri.

