Japanese man dies after jumping 764 feet from one of highest bungee jumping spots

A Japanese tourist has died after he bungee jumped 764-feet from a building in Macau, China. The 56-year-old unidentified tourist jumped off the Macau Tower (1,109 foot) - one of the tallest bungee jump platforms in the world and succumbed to complicated medical condition later on. .

According to the NY Post, the man began experiencing shortness of breath after completing the daredevil jump. Before the people nearby could respond, he stopped breathing altogether and had no heartbeat when the first responders arrived.

Accessing the gravity of the situation, they transferred the unconscious man to the Conde S. Januario Hospital for emergency treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

Hong Kong news outlet HK01 said the thrill seeker did not suffer any superficial injuries to his body during the jump.

Company offers condolence

Skypark by AJ Hackett, the company which runs the bungee jump said it was saddened by the "medical situation" that occurred after the man's jump and offered its deepest condolences to his family. The company also urged all bungee jumpers to clearly specify their medical history prior to a jump.

"When our staff received word that he was feeling unwell after landing, they immediately administered first aid and called the authorities for help. The company is cooperating with relevant government departments," it said.

The bungee-jumping spot in Macau opened in 2006 and is only surpassed in height by Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge Bungee measuring at 853 feet. Skypark customers have to shell out $360 to jump off the Macau Tower's observation deck.

Notably, the company has been in business for nearly 30 years and operates similar bungee-jumping attractions in Australia, France and Singapore. It claims to have carried out four million successful jumps and that the company has a 'perfect safety record'.

Earlier this year in March, a hong Kong tourist in Thailand nearly lost his life after he bungee jumped off a 10-storey-high podium before the cord came undone, sending him plunging into the water.

The man's feet were still tied up by the lower half of the cord, but despite that, he managed to swim to safety. After the incident, the tourist said the experience would have been even worse if he didn't know how to swim.