Thailand: Tourist recalls horror of how bungee jumping cord snapped, plunging him into water

Many people love adventure sports for the thrill and the adrenaline rush they provide. But a tourist in Thailand trying bungee jumping was in for something he did not expect. A tourist from Hong Kong got the scare of his life when his cord snapped while bungee jumping in Pattaya, CNN reported. The incident happened in January, but the tourist has only now revealed the horrifying incident.

The man in question, known only as Mike, was at the Changthai Thappraya Safari and Adventure Park when his friends dared him to bungee jump. While he didn't intend to do it initially, he took up the challenge. Mike then took a swan dive off a 10-storey-high podium. But the cord snapped just milliseconds before the endpoint of the jump, sending him plunging into the water.

Describing the ordeal to CNN, Mike said that most of his injuries were on the left side of his body since he landed on that side.

Also Read | Dick Van Dyke crashes car in Malibu, suffers minor injuries

His feet were still tied up by the lower half of the cord, but despite that, he managed to swim to safety. Mike said the experience would have been even worse if he didn't know how to swim.

The park staff got him out of the water and the amount he had paid for the jump was returned.

The park, which offers more such adventure activities, such as ziplining and live-round shooting, also paid for his x-rays and ultrasound scans. Nithit Intim, the founder of the park, told CNN that they did everything they could to help Mike. They paid all his medical bills and are willing to pay for other treatments back home in Hong Kong.

Mike had also signed a liability waiver and was explained that the park will pay medical bills but can't be asked for any compensation in case of a mishap, Intim said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE