Dick Van Dyke crashes car in Malibu, suffers minor injuries

Nonagenarian Hollywood actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke suffered minor injuries after he was involved in a car crash in Malibu, California earlier this month, reported Variety. The crash involved a single car, Dyke's own. Around 11 am on March 15, the Mary Poppins actor was discovered with injuries after he had driven his car, a silver Lexus, into a gate during a period of heavy rainfall, a CNN report said. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the actor was driving the car and was the only one in the vehicle. After the officers arrived, standard procedures for traffic collision reporting and assessment were carried out.

Last month, Dyke became the oldest celebrity to be unveiled as the 'Gnome' in the premiere episode of the ninth season of the popular reality show The Masked Singer. The video of the big reveal was released by the show's official social media accounts. You can watch it below. The reveal is being said to be the greatest in the US edition of the show. Van Dyke was singing Frank Sinatra's 'When You’re Smiling' song when he was unmasked. His appearance inspired cheers and hoots among the audience.

Van Dyke is best known for the sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, and movies like Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and The Comic. He is a winner of five Emmys, a Golden Globe, a Tony, and a Grammy Award. He is missing only an Oscar to become an EGOT winner. His career has spanned over seven decades in film, TV, and theatre. He is a recipient of a Golden Globe, Tony, Grammy, a Daytime Emmy, and four Primetime Emmys.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE