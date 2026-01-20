/Indians lose visa-free access to THESE countries in 2026: Check the list here

India's passport has risen from the 85th spot in 2025 to 80th in the Henley Passport Index 2026, reflecting an improvement in global mobility. However, despite the higher ranking, the number of destinations Indian passport holders can enter without a prior visa has dropped from 57 to 55. This shift is due to updated entry rules in two countries that previously offered easier access, which include Iran and Bolivia.

Why has Iran ended Visa-free entry for Indians?

Indian citizens travelling to Iran are now required to obtain a visa in advance. Earlier, Visa-free travel was allowed for short stays without applying for a visa beforehand based on bilateral agreements between India and Iran. On 17 November 2025, India’s Ministry of External Affairs revealed that some Indians were lured into travelling to Iran under the visa waiver scheme with false promises of jobs or onward journeys. Several of these travellers were later abducted and held for ransom after arrival.

In response, Iran withdrew visa-free access for holders of ordinary Indian passports, effective 22 November 2025. Visitors and transit passengers must now secure a visa before entering the country. Indian authorities have also warned against agents promoting visa-free transit through Iran.

Bolivia introduces e-Visa requirement for Indians in 2026

Similar to Iran, Bolivia was also offering Indians a Visa On Arrival, which allowed travel without any pre-approval. But Indian passport holders will now have to acquire an e-Visa to travel to Bolivia. The process is completed online and involves filling out an application form, uploading required documents, and paying the fee electronically.

Once approved, the visa is issued digitally and must be presented during arrival checks. Under the Henley Passport Index, both regular visas and e-Visas are classified as “visa required” because travellers must receive approval before departure.

Travellers could complete paperwork and pay the fee at the airport, offering convenience close to visa-free travel. A visa on arrival is rated 1 on the Henley Index, as it permits entry without advance documentation.