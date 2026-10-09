/Hurricane Isaias: Health officials warn storm surge will bring deadly flesh-eating bacteria

Millions of people in the path of Hurricane Isaias have been warned of a flesh-eating bacterium that can spread in the aftermath of the storm. Isaias will unleash life-threatening floods and winds and is currently a Category 2 storm. It could make landfall as a Category 3 storm on Friday evening or early Saturday. Storm surges of up to seven feet are expected towards the east of the centre of Isaias. Seawater will flood streets and homes, and bring with it this bacteria.

Doctors have warned that the flesh-eating bacteria could gain hold because of the flooding. The Florida Department of Health warned that floodwaters from hurricanes and standing water could expose people to Vibrio vulnificus. Daily Mail reported, quoting Dr Norma Beatty of the University of Florida College of Medicine, "Vibrio infections have been shown to rise after hurricanes."

How the bacteria infects humans

Norma explained that storm surges will bring water from the Gulf onto the streets and inside homes, along with the bacteria. It enters the body through cuts, scrapes or puncture wounds. Severe infections can cause tissue damage, trigger septic shock and turn fatal quickly. Experts advise thoroughly washing the wounds exposed to storm water to prevent infection.

Hurricane Ian resulted in 74 Vibrio infections and 17 deaths in 2022. In 2024, the year hurricanes Helene and Milton struck, 82 cases and 19 deaths linked to the bacteria were recorded.

Hurricane Isaias landfall

Hurricane Isaias is on course to make landfall on the northern Gulf Coast on Friday evening or early Saturday. It is strengthening into a strong Category 2 hurricane after rapidly intensifying into a hurricane within 20 hours of forming. Up to 7 feet of storm surge and up to 15 inches of rain are expected in the coastal areas. Tornadoes could also form several miles away from the centre of the storm. Alabama, Florida and Georgia are under states of emergency and evacuations were ordered in Florida's Okaloosa and Gulf Counties.