/Holi 2026: Date, significance & the ways the festival is celebrated across India-All you need to know

Holi, popularly known as the 'Festival of Colours', is marked as one of the most waited festival after Diwali in Hinduism, which is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm. It is celebrated mostly over two days: Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi. The first day of Holi is considered as Holika Dahan, Jalawali Holi, or Chhoti Holi, during which people burn Holika's effigy to show the victory of good over evil. The next one is Rangwali Holi, in which people play with colour and gulaal along with their friends, family and close ones. On this day, people also sing, dance and enjoy delicious food cooked at their home.

What is the date and muhurat timings of Holi 2026?

Holi is celebrated on the evening of the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Phalguna. This usually falls between late February and mid-March in the English (Gregorian) calendar. In 2026, Holika Dahan will be observed on Tuesday, March 3, and Rangwali Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 4.

Purnima Tithi will begin on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 5:55 PM and will end on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 5:07 PM. Holika Dahan will be observed on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Holika Dahan should be performed after sunset during Pradosh, when the full moon is present. It should not be performed during Bhadra Muhurat timings, which are from 02:35 AM to 04:30 AM this year.

How is it celebrated across India?

It is celebrated across India through a blend of shared national rituals and distinct regional traditions that mark the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. Different regions of India celebrate in different ways.

Uttar Pradesh (Braj Region)

Lathmar Holi (Barsana & Nandgaon): Women playfully hit men with sticks (lathis) while men defend themselves with shields, recreating the playful teasing of Radha and Krishna.

Phoolon Ki Holi (Vrindavan): Celebrated at the Banke Bihari Temple using fragrant flower petals instead of artificial colours.

West Bengal & Odisha

Dol Jatra / Basant Utsav: Known as the "Swing Festival," idols of Krishna and Radha are placed on decorated palanquins and taken in processions. In Shantiniketan, the celebration (introduced by Rabindranath Tagore) involves students performing songs, dances, and poetry recitals.

Punjab

Hola Mohalla: Initiated by Guru Gobind Singh, this three-day event in Anandpur Sahib features displays of Sikh martial arts, mock battles, and wrestling.

Maharashtra

Rang Panchami: Celebrated five days after Holi, often involving "Dahi Handi" events where human pyramids break pots of buttermilk, similar to Janmashtami.

Goa

Shigmo: A massive spring festival lasting up to a month, featuring vibrant street parades, traditional folk dances (like Ghode Modni), and drum beats.

Manipur

Yaosang: A six-day festival combining Hindu and local traditions, highlighted by the Thabal Chongba folk dance performed under the moonlight.

Other Unique Traditions

Masaan Holi (Varanasi): Aghoris and devotees play with ashes from funeral pyres at the Manikarnika Ghat to honour Lord Shiva.

Kumaoni Holi (Uttarakhand): A musical celebration where people sing classical ragas themed around the festival for several weeks.

Manjal Kuli (Kerala): Celebrated primarily by the Konkani community using turmeric water as the main colour.

What is history?

The origins of Holi are linked to a Hindu mythological story in which the demon king Hiranyakashyap tried to kill his son, Prahlad. For this, the demon king sought help from his sister, Holika, who attempted to burn Prahlad alive. However, Prahlad survived the fire due to his devotion, while Holika was burnt to ashes. This story forms the spiritual basis of the festival and is remembered a day before Rangwali Holi.