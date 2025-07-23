/Did Epstein attend Trump’s 1993 wedding? After birthday letter row, new photos suggest their ties go back years

In what can be only described as a bombshell revelation, photos of sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein attending US President Donald Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples have come to light. The photos have been made public by CNN's KFile service. The ceremony at Manhattan's iconic Plaza Hotel had no shortage of celebrity guests — but until now, Epstein's attendance hadn’t been widely documented or publicly known. Amid recent uproar over the Epstein files and Trump's attempt to distance himself from the child sex offender, these photos present proof that Trump and Epstein were associated once.

The Trump-Epstein conundrum

Apart from confirming Epstein's presence at Trump's second wedding in 1993, CNN has also published archival footage from a 1999 Victoria’s Secret fashion show in New York, where Trump and Epstein were filmed chatting and laughing before the runway event began. The tape, reviewed by CNN's KFile as part of a broader dig through Trump's appearances in 90s-era footage, adds to the archive of visual evidence showing the two men as more than casual acquaintances.

The material predates Epstein's first known legal troubles — which began with child sex abuse allegations in 2005 — but its rediscovery comes at a time of renewed scrutiny. The US Department of Justice in recent days has faced mounting pressure over its failure to release long-promised files tied to Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators. Ironically, some of the loudest outrage is coming from Trump's own MAGA base.

Reports suggest that Trump and Epstein's relationship stretches back to at least the 1980s, according to multiple reports. They were often spotted together at events in both Palm Beach and New York. In 2002, Trump even offered a quote to New York Magazine describing Epstein as a "terrific guy" who "likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side." However, no criminal accusations have been levelled against Trump in connection with Epstein.

What did Trump say about the photos?

Trending Stories

As per the CNN report, the new organisation contacted Trump about the photos, and all the US President had to say was, "You've got to be kidding me," and called the outlet "fake news," before hanging up. Meanwhile, later, in a statement, White House spokesperson, Steven Cheung, offered a more formal rebuttal, calling the images "nothing more than out-of-context frame grabs of innocuous videos and pictures of widely attended events". He insisted that the pictures were being used "to disgustingly infer something nefarious". He insisted that “The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep. This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media.”