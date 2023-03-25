Cricket decides fate of date for most Indians, indicates Bumble survey

Sport is not just an emotion which can make or bake the spirit of Indian people on a given day. It is also a dominant force in dating, at least for Indians, a new report has revealed.

According to a new report by online dating platform Bumble, 78 per cent of Indians surveyed believe cricket matches make for great dates. At the same time, 70 per cent see Indians said that they find cricket matches as a helpful parameter to learn about someone’s interest and passion in the sport. About 63 per cent Indians believe they get to know someone’s personality by how they react to a win or a loss.

The fate of date: Cricket decides?

The report indicates that cricket decides fate of a date for a significant number of Indians. The report said that 5 per cent of Indians actively seek a romantic ally who enjoys sports. Once they know that a prospective romantic ally has an interest in sports, they go forward to explore a connection with them.

Cricket brings dating couples together: Report

The report further added that for about 44 per cent of the individuals in a dating scenario, one liked cricket and the other didn’t. In that case, the latter compromised and they watched it together. While 41 per cent said they spent a lot of time apart.

Further, 32 per cent pointed out that they grew to love it.

For close to 1 in 5 people who were dating in a situation where one liked cricket and the other didn’t, it ended their relationship.

Bumble's new study highlights that since Cricket is often seen as a male-dominated sport, women feel left out as far as their conventional knowledge about it is concerned.

The report said that 71 per cent of women admit to 'finding themselves being mansplained during social conversations (parties, gatherings, events, etc) about cricket.'

"Mansplaining in sports reflects on everyday sexism and gender biases and is often overlooked. No matter the intention behind it, it is harmful. While you enjoy the matches, don’t offer to explain any rule or strategy unless asked. If you’re asked then explain briefly, free of stereotypes and jibes. It’s important to set clear boundaries to forge healthy and equitable relationships," Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble was quoted in the report.

