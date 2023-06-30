Australia: Kidnappers caught napping in car as hostages dial police after escaping

In a bizarre turn of events, Australian police arrested two suspected kidnappers who were found sleeping inside a vehicle, authorities confirmed on Friday. The incident unfolded in Brisbane, Queensland, when the two men allegedly abducted a man and a woman early morning on Thursday.

Inside the vehicle, the law enforcement officers stumbled upon an array of disturbing items, including zip ties, bleach, hacksaw blades, wire snips, and even a blowtorch. Additionally, a significant amount of cash and drugs was also found, suggesting a potentially sinister motive behind the kidnapping. Highlights Two men kidnapped a man and a woman on Thursday They parked their vehicle after driving the hostages 80 km They fell asleep in the car while the victims managed to escape and call police Police officials arrested the two men who were caught napping Two men now face an array of serious charges Victims managed to escape their kidnappers The victims, aged 33 and 42, were transported approximately 80 kilometres (50 miles) south to a suburb on the Gold Coast, where the captors eventually parked the vehicle in a car park. Thankfully, the man and woman managed to escape their kidnappers just after 8 am (local time) and immediately contacted the police.

When police officials came at the site, they found the kidnappers snoozing inside the car, seemingly unaware of the fact that their hostages had fled from their clutches.

Watch: Australia scraps a 770 million-dollar space satellite programme amid an economic slowdown × Bodycam footage captured the moment an officer approached the vehicle, gently waking one of the slumbering suspects by saying, "Hey buddy, police." Charges faced by the kidnappers Subsequently, the men, aged 35 and 36, were swiftly taken into custody. They now face an array of serious charges, including two counts of kidnapping, two counts of deprivation of liberty, two counts of torture, as well as one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm and robbery.