AirAsia CEO receives backlash for attending office meeting while getting a massage

AirAsia CEO shared a picture on LinkedIn where he was attending a company meeting while getting a massage.

On Monday, Tony Fernandes, the chief executive officer of AirAsia, took to the networking platform to appreciate his company's work culture. While doing so, he posted a picture showing how his company allows him to get a massage and attend a management meeting simultaneously.

In the photo, he sat shirtless in a conference room while attending a meeting and getting a massage. He wrote in the caption, "Was a stressful week and Veranita Yosephine suggested a massage. Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I Can have a massage and do a management meeting." He added, "We are making big progress and I have now finalized Capital A structure. Exciting days ahead. Proud of what we have built and never have lost sight of the finish."

However, people on the internet criticised Fernandes for "inappropriate" and "disgusting" behaviour. The post has amassed 725 likes and 108 comments from LinkedIn users.

A LinkedIn user commented on the post saying, "I don't think the women in your company would feel comfortable or safe in this context, and given you're the boss, they likely won't challenge you or say anything. Please for their sake, listen to the comments you've deleted on this post. You are clearly a smart leader that cares about culture but this isn't the way to create a supportive, safe one.."

Another user remarked, "What kind of example you are setting for generations to come and even for those who look up to you, I don't think it's appropriate to have an official meeting in such a manner."

"Work at AirAsia, where meetings are as gross as our passenger experience. You have managed to capture everything from inappropriate entitlement to exemplary C Suite tone-deafness in a single image. Bravo!" a user added.

A person commented, "I'm not sure how to react here. But I think there are 100 better ways to show off your company culture, and this stood out the most least."

However, many users lauded the AirAsia's CEO for his post.

A user commented, "Love this boss!"

Another user wrote, "My favourite post on LinkedIn. Looking forward to you posting more of your day-to-day office life."

"You deserved it, Sir! All the very best," an individual commented.

However, Fernandes deleted the post from LinkedIn on Monday evening.

