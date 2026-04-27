/‘What happened is...’: Trump’s absurd excuse for being evacuated after Vance during White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting

US President Donald Trump spoke up after a video went viral on the internet showing Vice President JD Vance was evacuated before him after shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday (Apr 25). Trump was also seen falling down as Secret Service agents rushed him out of the venue in a chaotic manner. Reacting to the incident, Trump made a bizarre excuse, insisting that he “wanted to see what was going on”.

Speaking on ‘60 Minutes’ alongside CBS News’ Norah O'Donnell, Trump recalled the moment he was rushed by the Secret Service agents off to safety after Vance. Notably, the US president was escorted out about 30 seconds after the vice president. In the viral clip, Trump can be seen surrounded by the agents as they guide him to safety. However, just when Trump stands up and walks, he falls down, before making a chaotic escape from the scene.