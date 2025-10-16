/'Played 30-sec ads but no video': Netizens share hilarious memes as YouTube faces global outage

Google’s most prominent video-sharing platform, YouTube, has been facing a widespread outage since Wednesday evening, after millions of users were unable to stream videos across its main platform. DownDetector, a platform that tracks outages, reported that nearly 203,763 users, mostly from US cities, experienced a massive outage with YouTube services.

Outage was reported with YouTube's music streaming platform, YouTube Music, as well as YouTubeTV, where over 4,873 users reported issues with YouTube Music, while more than 2379 experienced issues with YouTube TV. According to DownDetector, almost 54 per cent of the issues that users experienced were with video and music streaming.

Netizens flood with memes

In response to the issue, YouTube has not officially responded yet. However, YouTube support is continuously responding to all those users who are frustrated with the issues, and they have also not said anything about what triggered the outage.

Meanwhile, following the outage, Social media users came up with their best memes to express their grievances with sarcasm that might make you laugh your heart out!

One of the netizens on X posted a Forrest Gump GIF and captioned, “Every person in existence running to Twitter to see if YouTube is down.”

Another posted a GIF of thousands of people on a dangerously speedy elevator heading in the same direction, quoting, “YouTube Users going twitter to see if their YT ain’t working as well.”

A third user shared a GIF showing a crowd frantically pressing buttons on an ATM-like machine, captioned, “Everybody refreshing YouTube right now.”

Fourth user wrote a more interesting caption: “youtube played the 30 second unskipable ads, but not the actual video.”

One of the standout reactions featured a stunned Joey from Friends with the caption, “People coming to X to realize YouTube is down and it's not their WiFi.”