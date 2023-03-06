Twitter hits snag| Links go inaccessible as users ask ‘Did Musk break all links?'

Twitter services were hit by another technical snag on Monday as thousands of users reported facing difficulty in accessing links from the social media platform to the websites.

According to Internet observatory NetBlocks, the problem was affecting video content and image too. As per Downdetector, more than 8,000 people had reported facing similar issues on Elon Musk's microblogging platform in the United States.

According to the complaints made by the users, on clicking the links a message popped up which read, "Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information".

Hence, the users were unable to follow the links shared on the site. Links also appeared as blank blocks of colour.

Twitter's specialised service for following tweets, Tweetdeck, also appeared to be broken because of the same technical snag. According to the users, the links remained broken and the app went entirely blank.

Internet observatory NetBlocks Director Alp Toker said, "Error messages supplied by Twitter's link-sharing platform and internal API point to problems with the platform's microservices, which are having a knock-on effect on other aspects of the service.”

"This suggests Twitter has not been effectively testing its updates before pushing them to the public,” he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the broken links, Twitter said, "We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We're working on this now and will share an update when it's fixed.”

Owner Musk tweeted, "This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly."

Netizens share memes mocking Elon Musk

Soon after, netizens flooded Twitter with memes mocking Elon Musk for the technical glitch.

“Links don't work on Twitter right now which is so strange because Elon Musk had that meeting about being super good at doing computer code and he had all kinds of arrows and flowcharts on white boards and everything", a user said.

“Did Elon just break all links on Twitter…”, another user tweeted. “Twitter's own website is rejecting native API calls. things are going great under Elon,” posted a user.

In recent weeks, Twitter has been changing its API so as to generate more money, as per the reports. The company had announced in a tweet on February 26 that a new service would be “coming very soon” from its account focused on developers.

