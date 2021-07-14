This battery will snap tight to your iPhone: Apple launches MagSafe pack

Apple unveiled 'MagSafe Battery Pack' that attaches onto the rear of the iPhone 12 to provide more battery life.

It will assist consumers in getting more battery life out of their iPhones if they are nearing the end of their battery life.

One of the magnetic batteries costs $99 and is available for purchase on Apple's website.

Apple has previously sold iPhone battery cases, but the latest pack uses inbuilt magnets to attach to the iPhone 12 phones.





It will also function with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

It works directly with the iPhone's operating system to display additional battery life in iOS, just like other Apple accessories.

(With inputs from agencies)