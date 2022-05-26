Sony to boost PlayStation 5 production, to add more games

Sony Group Corp said at an investor briefing that the company plans to ramp up production PS5 (Playstation 5) console to boost sales. Strain on supply chains and low availability of parts meant that PS5 undersold its predecessor PS4.

PS5 became available in the market in November 2020. The console is expected to close gap with PS4 this year in terms of sales.

Beyond the initial ramp up "we're planning for heavy further increases in console production, taking us to production levels that we've never achieved before," Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan told an investor briefing.

While COVID-19 lockdowns in China continue to create supply chain uncertainty, "things are definitely improving," he added.

Sony forcasts that 18 million consoles would be sold in this business year. In last business year, the number was at 11.5 million

Outlining a shift by PlayStation away from just concentrating on single-player games exclusive to its platform, Ryan said more PC and mobile titles will be on offer in addition to live service games, which provide continuous updated play.

While PS4 and PS5 titles are expected to make up more than two-thirds of releases this year, PC and mobile titles will make up almost half of new games in 2025.

"The initiatives to broaden our audience... will have a fundamental effect on the shape of our game portfolio," Ryan said.

