/OpenAI launches GPT-6 Astra, its most capable AI model yet, trained on more than 100,000 GPUs

OpenAI has launched GPT-6 Astra, its latest flagship AI model and a major step towards systems that can complete tasks rather than simply respond to questions.

The company says Astra is its most capable model yet, with major improvements in computer use, browsing, coding, research, science and professional work. It was also trained using more than 100,000 GPUs at OpenAI’s Stargate facility in Texas, making it the company’s largest training run so far. The key difference is how Astra works. Instead of stopping after generating an answer, it can break a complicated request into multiple steps and carry out those steps across a computer environment.

GPT-6 Astra can use your computer

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Astra can fill online forms, update customer records, organise calendars and conduct web research. It can also work inside document and spreadsheet tools, create websites, analyse data and test software. OpenAI says it can adapt when a user changes requirements during a task. The model has a 1.05-million-token context window and can generate up to 128,000 output tokens, giving it room to handle large and complicated workflows. OpenAI says Astra is particularly strong at creating polished documents, spreadsheets and presentations that follow a user's existing templates and instructions. That could make the model useful for jobs where the difficult part is not writing text, but moving between several tools and completing the entire process.

A huge jump in AI computing

The scale behind GPT-6 Astra is also notable.

OpenAI says this was the first time it pre-trained a model using more than 100,000 GPUs at its Stargate site. The enormous training run reflects the growing computing demands of frontier AI. OpenAI's own tests show Astra completing computer-use tasks in about 47% less time than GPT-5.6 Sol in its OSWorld 2.0 latency simulations. For developers, GPT-6 Astra is priced at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens. It is rolling out through the OpenAI API, with access also coming to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise users.

GPT-6 Astra also raises a new AI question

More capable computer-using AI also creates new safety challenges.

OpenAI says Astra has reached its Critical level for cybersecurity capability. With the right tools and access, the company says it can find previously unknown vulnerabilities and develop ways to exploit them without a person guiding every step.