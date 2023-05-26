OpenAI is offering $100,000 grants for AI governance ideas. What does it mean?

OpenAI, the company behind the famous ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot, announced on Thursday (May 25) that it will distribute ten equal grants from a $1 million fund for democratic procedures to establish how AI software should be governed to address prejudice and other concerns.

As per a blog post launching the initiative, the $100,000 prizes will go to applicants who give persuasive frameworks for resolving concerns such as whether AI should critique prominent figures. Critics say AI systems such as ChatGPT have an inherent bias owing to the inputs utilised to build its ideas. Users have discovered cases of racist or sexist AI programme outputs. Concerns are rising that AI used in conjunction with search engines such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Microsoft Corp’s Bing may produce incorrect information in a convincing fashion, as reported by Reuters.

OpenAI, financed by $10 billion from Microsoft, has been at the forefront of the campaign for AI regulation. Nonetheless, it recently threatened to leave the European Union over new laws.

"The current draft of the EU AI Act would be over-regulating, but we have heard it's going to get pulled back," OpenAI’s chief executive Sam Altman told Reuters.

The startup's grants would not be enough to support significant AI research. Salaries for AI developers and others in this brisk industry easily surpass $100,000 and sometimes reach $300,000.

AI systems “should benefit all of humanity and be shaped to be as inclusive as possible," OpenAI said in the blog post. "We are launching this grant program to take a first step in this direction," it added.

The San Francisco firm said the financing findings might influence its own views on AI governance, though no suggestions would be "binding."

Altman has been a strong advocate for AI regulation while also releasing new versions of ChatGPT and the image-generator DALL-E. He spoke before a US Senate subcommittee last month, stating that "if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong."

Microsoft has lately approved comprehensive AI legislation while pledging to incorporate the technology into its products, competing with OpenAI, Google, and startups to provide AI to consumers and companies. AI's ability to enhance productivity Nearly all companies is interested in AI's ability to enhance productivity and reduce labour costs, as well as fears that AI may spread disinformation or factual mistakes, which industry insiders refer to as "hallucinations."

AI is already responsible for some well believed spoofs. The stock market was temporarily influenced by a phoney viral picture of an explosion near the Pentagon.

(With inputs from agencies)