/Meta's Muse AI talks like a human, but can you trust it with your secrets?

What if an AI assistant started feeling more like a friend than a digital tool? That is the experience Meta wants to create with its Muse AI assistant. The company is introducing voice conversations and animated avatars that can respond with facial expressions and gestures. The feature could make interacting with AI easier and more engaging. But it also raises an important question: how much personal information might people share when an AI starts talking and reacting like a human?

Meta's latest move highlights a growing challenge for the AI industry: making assistants feel more natural without leaving users uncertain about their privacy.

Meta Muse AI gets a voice and animated face

Meta has started rolling out voice conversations and expressive avatars for Muse. Instead of relying only on text, users can speak to the assistant and receive spoken responses. The AI can display facial expressions and gestures while responding. Users can also select different voices and interrupt the assistant while it is speaking.

These features are designed to make conversations feel more natural. However, the experience could also change how people interact with AI. When users type a question into a search engine or chatbot, they are generally aware that they are using a digital service. A talking assistant with a human-like face may create a stronger sense of personal connection. That could make some users more comfortable sharing details about their work, family, relationships and everyday routines.

Who can access your AI conversations?

This is where privacy becomes important.

Voice conversations may contain sensitive personal information. Users should know how Meta stores these interactions, whether they are used to train AI models and who can access them. The supplied information does not establish the exact data-retention or model-training policies for Muse's new voice experience. These details need to be clear before users treat the assistant as a private space. There is another concern involving human involvement. Meta has previously experimented with human contractors making phone calls on behalf of Muse users to complete certain tasks. This raises questions about transparency when an AI agent acts on someone's behalf. Users should be able to understand when a task involves a human rather than being handled entirely by AI.

AI assistants are becoming part of everyday life