Mala Ramakrishnan will deliver the career development workshop titled Breaking into Big Tech & Rising Up the Ladder at Open Atlas Summit 2025. It will be held on Saturday afternoon and is among the workshop blocks that will take place at the India Community Centre in Milpitas, California.

This only further cements Open Atlas Summit 2025's place as one of the most eagerly awaited immigration conferences to be held in the Bay. With this very major speaker announcement under its belt, Nikin Tharan and Soundarya Balasubramani have reaffirmed their claim to have given the pinnacle platform for skilled immigrant professional career advancement.

Larger Event Programming for Open Atlas Summit 2025

This keynote addition reinforces 15 & 16 August 2025 Open Atlas Summit beyond the generic program approach of any general conference. Career development workshops strategically run parallel to immigration strategy, entrepreneurship programming, and networking opportunities for a well-rounded professional development experience.

Ramakrishnan's takeover workshop also handles an additional layer in the concurrent session architecture of Open Atlas Summit 2025 on Saturday afternoons. While others engage in workshops on visa strategies or entrepreneurship, these career-oriented attendees will be grilled intensively about promotion dynamics in America's most competitive technology companies.

The present Summit Agenda boasts a widely varied line-up of some 40 confirmed speakers who span the multiple tracks, with Ramakrishnan adding her name alongside the former headliners like tennis great Vijay Amritraj, comedian Kenny Sebastian, as well as immigration experts like Brad Banias.

Strategic Event Positioning

Nikin Tharan explained how Ramakrishnan being considered as a speaker furthers the overall value proposition for Open Atlas Summit 2025: "We're building Open Atlas Summit 2025 as more than an immigration conference. We are looking at the full professional development pathway for skilled immigrants, and Mala's big tech career navigation experience is a very important part of that."

Open Atlas Summit 2025 event registration will include workshop sessions, and with concurrent programming scheduled, attendees must decide where their priorities are at that moment. This allows for the tailoring of the Open Atlas Summit 2025 experience while at the same time guaranteeing exposure to the entire spectrum of developmental opportunities.

Conference Details and Logistics

The Open Atlas Summit 2025 will be held on August 15-16, 2025, at the India Community Centre, Milpitas, CA. Considering the convenience of this venue, it is suitable for an anticipated congregation of 750+ attendees coming in from the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.

Soundarya Balasubramani, the event organizer, shared information about the registration. "Open Atlas Summit 2025 tickets grant you full access to a weekend's worth of experience. Whether they are attending the immigration, career, or entrepreneurship track, all ticket holders have access to all conference sessions and can attend any session that interests them."

Open Atlas Summit 2025 Community Building

The conference establishes lasting professional communities well beyond the watch of individual workshops. Workshop participants with Ramakrishnan will meet during specialized networking lounges arranged for the evening of Saturday at Open Atlas Summit 2025.

Each lounge is a focused networking opportunity, following upon workshop conversations, where people developing particular career paths foster relationships with others in similar career pursuits. Many times, these component mixings of Open Atlas Summit 2025's networking prove as valuable as the formal programming.

Growing Industry Recognition

The Open Atlas Summit 2025 continues to grow bigger and bigger with more corporate sponsors and speakers coming to the event. Deel would have the funds to sponsor one of these specialized lounges, while Fakhoury Global Immigration funds the extraordinary talent networking sessions. All of this in effect lends industry credibility to Open Atlas Summit 2025 as the immigrant professional conference in Silicon Valley.