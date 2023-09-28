ChatGPT gets access to realtime data, all set to disrupt flow of news and information

ChatGPT can now access real-time information on web, meaning users would now be able to use the chat bot to access news and information on current affairs.

ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI said Wednesday (Sep 27) that the bot would now access data beyond its previously specified Sept 2021 cutoff.

It added that the news companies will still have full control over determining how the bot can interact with their websites and news content.

"Browsing is available to Plus and Enterprise users today, and we'll expand to all users soon. To enable, choose Browse with Bing in the selector under GPT-4," OpenAI said in a post on social media platform X.

Premium users of ChatGPT initially were given access to latest information through Bing search engine but the feature was discontinued later amid fears that it might allow users to bypass paywalls.

Voice conversations on ChatGPT

In another major update earlier this week, ChatGPT said it would enable users to interact with the bot through voice command and using images.

It means that ChatGPT will now give Apple’s Siri a run for its money.

ChatGPT achieves ‘human-level intelligence’

OpenAI founder Sam Altman Tuesday said that ChatGPT has now achieved human-level artificial intelligence, before clarifying that he was just ‘memeing.’

In a post to the Reddit forum r/singularity, Mr Altman wrote “Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) has been achieved internally”, referring to artificial general intelligence – AI systems that match or exceed human intelligence.

OpenAI is amongst several firms those are pursuing AGI, which has the potential to fundamentally change the world in ways that are difficult to predict.

“If AGI is successfully created, this technology could help us elevate humanity by increasing abundance, turbocharging the global economy, and aiding in the discovery of new scientific knowledge that changes the limits of possibility,” Altman wrote in a blog post earlier this year.