/Anthropic expands Project Glasswing to 150 organisations across 15 countries

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has announced a major expansion of Project Glasswing, its cyber security initiative designed to help organisations identify and fix critical software vulnerabilities using AI.

The programme will now include around 150 organisations across more than 15 countries, significantly expanding from its initial group of participants. The move comes just a day after Anthropic confirmed that it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO), highlighting the company's growing influence in both artificial intelligence and cyber security. At the centre of Project Glasswing is Anthropic's advanced AI model, Claude Mythos, which the company says can identify thousands of serious software vulnerabilities in a matter of weeks.

What is Project Glasswing?

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Project Glasswing was launched earlier this year as a joint industry initiative aimed at strengthening cyber security using artificial intelligence. In April, Anthropic provided access to Claude Mythos Preview to an initial group of around 50 partners, including organisations connected to the US government. The goal was to scan large software codebases and identify hidden security weaknesses before cyber criminals could exploit them.

According to Anthropic, the AI model has already helped discover thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities, including flaws affecting critical digital infrastructure. The company says Project Glasswing is not just about finding bugs. It is also focused on building safety frameworks and safeguards before highly capable cyber security AI tools become widely available.

Why is Anthropic expanding the programme?

Anthropic says the expanded group will include organisations operating in sectors that were underrepresented during the first phase of the programme.

These sectors include:

Energy and power systems

Water infrastructure

Healthcare services

Communications networks

Hardware and semiconductor companies

According to the company, many of these organisations maintain software and digital infrastructure that millions of people rely on every day. Anthropic stated that a successful cyber attack against many of these systems could have serious consequences for national security, public services and critical infrastructure. The company estimates that a major attack on some participating organisations could potentially affect more than 100 million people.

Which countries are involved?

According to reports from the Financial Times, the expanded programme includes organisations from several countries that work closely with the United States.

These reportedly include:

Australia

Canada

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Spain

Belgium

Sweden

Switzerland

India

Japan

New Zealand

South Korea

The wider international participation reflects growing concern among governments and businesses about increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Several major organisations are also reported to be participating, including identity management company Okta, technology firms Samsung, SK Hynix and SK Telecom, along with NATO and the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA).

What makes Claude Mythos different?

Claude Mythos is Anthropic's most advanced cyber security-focused AI model. The company claims the model can analyse software at a scale far beyond what traditional security teams can achieve alone. During testing, Mythos reportedly identified thousands of previously unknown vulnerabilities, including flaws affecting major operating systems and software platforms.

Anthropic says the model's ability to detect zero-day vulnerabilities has made it one of the most powerful AI systems currently being tested for cyber defence applications. However, these same capabilities have also raised concerns among security experts and policymakers. Some worry that similar technology could eventually be misused if deployed without proper safeguards.

That concern is one reason why Anthropic has restricted access to Mythos and is using Project Glasswing as a controlled testing environment.

AI companies are entering a cyber security race

Anthropic's expansion comes as competition among AI companies increasingly moves beyond chatbots and into cyber security. The company has warned that rival firms are likely to develop similarly capable systems in the near future. As a result, Anthropic is trying to establish safety measures before advanced cyber security AI becomes widely available.