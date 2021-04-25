Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch ZIM vs PAK online?

Zimbabwe are hosting Pakistan for the third T20I of the series at the Harare Stadium on Sunday. The three-match T20I series has been a cracking affair with it being firmly locked at 1-1 ahead of the decider between Zimbabwe and Pakistan.

While Pakistan managed to cross the winning line in the first T20I, Zimbabwe made a stunning comeback to register their first-ever T20I win over Pakistan to equalise the series 1-1.

Pakistan have made a couple of changes to their playing XI after the disastrous outing in the second T20I and the Babar Azam-led outfit would be looking to save the blushes and win the series on Sunday. Pakistan, after winning the toss, would be batting first in what promises to be another thrilling contest.

Here's all you need to know about the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match:

When and what time will Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match begin?

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will begin at 2:30 PM IST on Sunday (25th April).

Which channel will telecast Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I in India?

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will not be telecasted on a TV channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match in India?

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match can be streamed on FanCode in India.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tarisai Musakanda, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams(c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva(w), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

