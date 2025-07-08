/Zimbabwe pacer Matigimu penalised for 'throwing ball' at SA's Pretorius in 2nd Test

Zimbabwe pacer Kundai Matigimu has been fined and penalized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the breach of Code of Conduct in the second Test against South Africa in Bulawayo. Matigimu was reprimanded for breaking Article 2.0 of ICC's code of conduct for an incident which happened on day 1 (Jul 6) of the Test and also involved South Africa batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius. The pacer was not only fined monetarily but handed a demerit point as well.

The incident for which the step was taken by match referee Ranjan Madugalle had Matigimu throwing the ball towards Pretorius in dangerous manner. The pacer, bowling 72nd over of South Africa's first innings, picked the shot by Pretorius in his follow through and thew it back which hit the batter 'at close range on the wrist,' as per an ICC statement.

The conduct for which Matigium has been fined 15 percent of the match fee was in contradiction of Article 2.0 of ICC's code which make is punishable to throw "a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner".

Mulder beats Zimbabwe with bat and ball

South Africa's stand-in skipper Wiaan Mulder had a game to remember as he scored 367 not out in the only innings his team batted. The score is now highest by an South African batter in Tests, going past Hashim Amla's 311. Mulder, who had all the time to go past Brian Lara's 400, famously declared 33 runs short to keep the record intact 'the way it should be.' Thanks to his mammoth innings, South Africa scored 626/5 in their first innings before declaring.