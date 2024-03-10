Max Verstappen to leave Red Bull? Team principal Christian Horner drops a hint

In a sensational twist to the ongoing Red Bull drama, team principal Christian Horner has said Max Verstappen can leave the team if he desires and that he won't stand in his way as no individual is bigger than the team.

Speaking after a successful weekend at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix where Max took first place on the podium, Horner gave his piece of mind.

"It's like anything in life. You can't force somebody to be somewhere just because of a piece of paper. If somebody didn't want to be at this team, then you know, we're not going to force somebody against their will to be here," said Horner.

"That applies whether it's a machine operator or a designer or somebody in one of the support functions, that runs through the business."

Horner hoped that Max would stay with the team and see out his contract which runs till 2028, adding that no individual was bigger than the team.

"He's been here since he was 18 years of age. And I have no doubt of his commitment and passion going forward. But you know, that's pretty much the way it is. No individual is bigger than the team."

Red Bull at risk of being torn apart

Ever since allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Horner against a female employee at Red Bull surfaced, the team has been under extreme duress. Despite Horner being given a clean chit in the internal investigation by Red Bull, the controversy refuses to die down.

A day before the race, amid rumours that Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko was on his way out of the paddock, Verstappen said it wouldn't be good for his 'situation'.

"It's very important that he stays within the team. If such an important pillar falls away, that's not good for my situation as well. So, for me, Helmut has to stay, for sure."

Red Bull's initial plan was to suspend Marko but after Verstappen publically lent his support, the team canned the proposal.

Amid the drama, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff made it clear that he would be happy to take Verstappen in his corner, if he decides to leave Red Bull, come the next season.